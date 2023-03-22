The expansion of Oxxo stores in Mexico, that belong to Femsa are increasing, and they continue to expand in the services they offer, for this reason, a young man after resigning from his old job began to work as a Oxxo Gas dispatcher.

Oxxo Stores is the largest convenience store chain in Latin America, Femsa’s revenues in 2022 grew by 18.6%, with beers, wines, snacks and liquors as its main sales. But today, we will talk about Oxxo Gas, because a boy decided to leave his old job where he had an income of 60,000 pesos and is now a dispatcher.

A young finance advisor pointed out that Internet users ask him why he left his previous job to join Femsa’s business, which has expanded not only in Mexico, but also in South America and reaching Europe.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@soychicomeme’ account revealed why he left a job where they paid him $60,000 pesos a month, to enter a business where they pay him $3,000 pesos a week.

Although the man did not reveal the name of the company where he previously worked, he did say that being in sales, receiving clients daily, led him to have a lifestyle in which he spent too much.

Therefore, now being a dispatcher at Oxxo Gas, do not live with so much stressalthough before I had to be buying clothes and I spent a lot on foodnow that does not worry him since he can carry food in lunch boxes.

In the clip that went viral, for many it was a lesson, because thanks to the fact that he changed jobs, although he is paid less, there is less demand in his lifestyle, for which he is adapting to a new way.