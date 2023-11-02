The end of the Libertadores Cup is getting closer. The fact is that, this Saturday, November 4, starting at 5 p.m. Argentine time and in the legendary Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Boca Juniors and Fluminense will face each other in what will be a great game for the final of the most significant continental competition.
For Boca it will be a good opportunity to go in search of the seventh Libertadores, the one that has been denied after winning 2007 for the last time, while its rival, “Flu”, has never lifted this trophy, falling into the only final played, against Liga de Quito, in 2008.
Many fans wonder how many finals of similar magnitude to this one have been played in the aforementioned venue, so we will review it below to reveal that doubt.
The last great milestone between national teams had to do with Argentina’s 1-0 victory against Brazil in the 2021 Copa América final. Now, Argentines and Brazilians will meet again in a final, but at the club level.
Santos 3-2 Boca Juniors (09-04-1963)
Flamengo 2-1 Cobreloa (13-11-1981)
Fluminense 3-1 Quito League (07-02-2008)
Palmeiras 1-0 Santos (01-31-2021)
1950 World Cup Final:
Brazil 1-2 Uruguay (07-16-1950)
2014 World Cup Final:
Germany 1-0 Argentina (07-13-2014)
Brazil 1-0 Uruguay (07-16-1989)
Brazil 3-1 Peru (07-02-2019)
Argentina 1-0 Brazil (10-07-2021)
Flamengo 1-1 Independiente (13-12-2017)
The football final was also played in the Olympic Games 2016, where local Brazil defeated Germany, taking the last title they had left to win in “their” sport after beating the Germans on penalties.
Finally, mention that there was also a match for Confederations Cup: Maracaná also hosted the final of the Confederations Cup, a year before the organization of the 2014 World Cup, where the five-time world champions beat Spain in the definition of the title.
