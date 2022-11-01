Finally, the presentations of the artist bad bunny agreed for the cities of Medellin Y Bogota generated a change in the programming of the semi-final quadrangles of Colombian soccer.

The Puerto Rican, known for hits like ‘Yonaguni’, ‘Dákiti’, ‘Solo de mí’ and ‘YHLQMDLG’, will tour the country and use the El Campín and Atanasio Girardot stadiums, which led to the change.

(The great anthology goal they call ‘The most beautiful goal in the history of futsal’)(Without Piqué: Shakira’s emotional video with her father in the Barcelona hospital)

Dimayor will make the change official

He will be in Medellín on November 18 and 19. And in Bogotá, on November 20, which forced to raise the programming of the parties.

“That is the final result of an agreement between the clubs that are participating in the home runs, they met today and it seems that they reached a consensus to extend the championship, precisely because there are concerts in Bogotá and Medellín. On date 3 it is going to be interrupted, it is going to be given a rest of a week”, said the President of the Dimayor, Fernando Jaramilloto Juan Felipe Cadavid.

And he added: “The official ratification of a competition board is missing, but I think it is the agreement that the clubs have reached.”

Daniel Ossa, president of Medellin, He said on Telemedellín that there was an agreement to change the dates.

“With the management carried out with Dimayor and all the teams that we have a relationship with the Octagonal, we have decided to extend the championship. Tomorrow it will be something official and we will be able to sell fertilizers”, stated Ossa.



(‘The man with 3 legs and 2 penises’: unusual ‘costume’ of a former soccer player)

(Luis Díaz, ‘de rumba’: the viral video of the Liverpool player in Barranquilla)

Sports