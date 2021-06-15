Nintendo Switch’s long-awaited open-world adventure promises even more freedom than its predecessor.

We all expected it, and Nintendo has delivered. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has a new trailer! And with it, we have a first look at the gameplay of this new installment for Nintendo switch. With a gameplay trailer Emotional, but brief, Eiji Aonuma shows us some of the mechanics and settings of this open world adventure that seems to offer even more freedom than its previous installment.

And is that the heavens will be of great importance in this adventure, where Nintendo talks about exploring “a vast new world that extends above Hyrule.” The footage begins with Link freefalling into a much-changed Hyrule, then showing us the new skills and tools available in Breath of the Wild 2. Or, at least, a part of them, with powers that return expanded -such as the one to “stop” the objects- and other new ones as an ability that, apparently, allows our hero to cross the ground of structures to ascend quickly.

Although this video does not yet clarify what will be the final name of this installment, popularly known as Breath of the Wild 2, Aonuma confirms an important detail about the game: will be available in 2022, in the absence of specifying the file. Will we see him again before the year is out? This has been, without a doubt, the most outstanding novelty of the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, and if you have missed any of the novelties of the fair, do not hesitate to visit our cover to know them all.

