Juventus has qualified for the semi-finals of the Italian Cup. The fourteen-time winner of the Coppa Italia won 1-0 against Lazio in its own Allianz Stadium.

Juventus could use another success. Massimiliano Allegri’s formation only took 1 point from the last three league matches and is in thirteenth place in Serie A after the 15-point deduction due to cheating with transfer values.

The home team made the difference just before half-time. After a cross from Filip Kostic, Gleison Bremer scored with a back header, 1-0. In the second half, Juventus remained relatively easy against the number 3 in Serie A.

Juventus will meet Internazionale in the semifinals over two games, which eliminated Atalanta (1-0) on Tuesday. The other semi-final battle is between Fiorentina and Cremonese.

Serie A numbers





