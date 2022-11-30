A 911 with a supercharger is actually a very good idea.

Porsche has made the turbo great and the Turbo has made Porsche great. Those two are connected as Annie and Bob de Rooij. Porsche was already working on turbo-charged 911s in the 1970s. Despite the fact that a turbo is extremely effective, it is not the ‘best’ way of supercharging.

A mechanical compressor is even nicer. A turbo works with exhaust gases and therefore always reacts somewhat late, the so-called turbo lag. Manufacturers are better at covering it up, but it’s still there. You don’t get that with a supercharger. It goes right away. There have been a few 911s with a supercharger, of which the Ruf R Kompressor is the most famous, but Ruf was certainly not the only one.

Theon Design BELL001

The Theon Design BELL001 is therefore such a 911 with a supercharger. Theon is just like a lot of other companies a shop which focuses on resto modding 964s.

Now we know that a lot of 911s of that generation have been built, but surely there will come a point when there are more Restomod 964s and that you can distinguish yourself with an original copy?

The name sounds a bit cryptic, but BELL001 refers to the owner of the car. He comes from Belgium and was Theon’s first customer at the time. Now he (or she, Goedele or Kathleen can also buy cars of course) has bought another one. The air-cooled engine features a Rotrex supercharger on one side and a cooler on the other. As a result, there is a beautiful symmetry, just as Jan des Bouvrie always loved to see it.

Power and torque 911 with supercharger

The engine is good for 400 hp and 500 Nm, a bit on the high side for a 911 restomod, but it certainly provides a lot of sensations. And excellent performance, because the device weighs 1,265 kg. That includes all fluids and a full tank of fuel.

Interested? Bee Theon they’ll be happy to build one for you. It takes them about 18 months to knock one down for you. Price tag is about 450,000 euros and then you have to bring a 964 yourself. But then you have a 911 with a supercharger!

In the video below another 911 from Theon, but you can clearly see how the craftsmanship is dripping off:

