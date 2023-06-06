A hot Prius sounds contradictory, but it actually works great. Look what a fat guy!

Somewhere it hits like pliers on a pig, a hot Prius. The Toyota Prius has always been a good, if somewhat brave car. A riding Mormon librarian. Vegetarian of course. We have now arrived at the fifth generation (we are getting old!) And with that, Toyota clearly breaks with the past.

The new Prius has become quite a cool car, namely. In any case, the cleaner design language that the Japanese now use is a lot more acceptable than the ultra-busy design of a few years ago.

Hot Prius for Le Mans

But it gets even better, because for the first time we can meet an extra hot Prius. The car in question is named in full Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition. The great source of inspiration for this fun letter is the GR010 Hybrid Le Mans racer.

The car is equipped with a large body kit that should actually provide better aerodynamic properties. There is a huge splitter and rear spoiler. Of course, a real diffuser is also present and side skirts have been installed. The bonnet is now carbon fiber on the Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition.

Is it also faster?

To ensure that you have good visibility at night, several headlights have been installed. Particularly the rims, ie extra light and aerodynamic. The tires are 235/50R 18 size, so there is still some comfort. The chassis has been modified. This way the car is lower on its wheels.

Then there are also two drawbacks. First, the powertrain. There is no mention of this, so we assume that this is standard. Now with 223 horsepower you have little reason to complain in the Prius these days, but more power is always better. Second, the production plans of the hot Prius: also there says Gazo Racing nothing left.

