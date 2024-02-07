We are very little time away from enjoying Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a new installment of the franchise that will follow the events that were left unfinished in the game that came out in 2020, with appearances by never-before-seen characters and the alteration of certain key parts that will change the entire course of the story. On the other hand, it is also the 25th anniversary of another important title, one that was the first interaction of many people with the world of RPGs in the first PlayStation.

This month of February, who celebrates their anniversary is neither more nor less than Final Fantasy VIIIwhich had as its main plot the adventure of Squall Lionheart, who lives in a kind of floating school that recruits teenagers to fulfill different missions in the world. In fact, many fans of the game have asked for a relaunch in the same way as we saw with its predecessor, and although nothing is confirmed, the original director of this game already has ideas about how they could modernize it.

Through a new interview with the producer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth who also at the time directed VIII, he has been asked about the possibility of the remake, and although he did not state it, he does mention that it would change the Junction combat system, which at the time generated confusion among users. With that in mind, it's possible that talks have already been had to return Squall to current consoles, or at least that's what's implied.

Here is his comment:

I think you'll remember that we had the Junction system in Final Fantasy 8. And what happened with that system was that enemies leveled up according to the player's level. And obviously you had to use the Junction system and how to customize it to overcome the challenge there. And I think for some people it was very difficult to get into a system. Depending on the players' skills, sometimes they just couldn't find the best way to do it. So I think I'd like to go back to that and really rework the battle system and make it into something where the level of difficulty and accessibility for some fans was much better balanced. So I think that's what I would look at the most if I wanted to remake it.

However, it is something that we should not keep in mind, since the following comment tells us that making the decision to make a remake on a scale and with new technologies is a decision that should be made with caution. So we probably don't have it regarding Final Fantasy VIII, or not at least in a few years.

Here are his words:

I've found that trying to recreate that kind of volume of content that was in RPGs back then is not something you can take lightly. It's such a huge investment of time and effort that we really have to think hard before undertaking any kind of project like that.

Remember that the HD remaster can be tested in PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It would be very good to have a remake of the eighth installment, but the most rumored up to this moment is precisely the ninth. So, I would like the latter more, since its story seems interesting to me due to the classic elements of the franchise returning after so much Steampunk.