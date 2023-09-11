A scientific revolution has taken place in room 148 of the Lipsius Building of Leiden University. There, a group of international Egyptologists have made agreements about the transliteration of the hieroglyphic script. From now on, the twenty-six single-letter characters will be converted into the Latin script in a uniform manner. These characters form the basis of writing.

Three and a half weeks later, Professor Olaf Kaper still can hardly believe it. “There had been no standard transliteration for more than a century,” he says in his Leiden office. He briefly outlines the developments: Jean-François Champollion ensured the first standardization in 1822 when deciphering the hieroglyphic script; Richard Lepsius, the first professor of Egyptology in Berlin, came up with a new transliteration in 1874. Fourteen years later, Adolf Erman, also a representative of what has come to be called the Berlin School, came up with an improved standard. Because it is not known how Ancient Egyptian was pronounced, it was impossible to use the international phonetic alphabet. Over the course of the twentieth century, more and more people have deviated from Erman’s transliteration and developed their own systems.

“Broadly speaking, a German, French and English tradition can be distinguished, but within these there are all kinds of differences. A German master’s student of mine, when she started studying in Munich, was taught their own different transliteration systems by two teachers.”

More than a century later, Egyptologists are used to the fact that every scholar can use his own transliteration system, says Kaper. “I tell my first-year students from the beginning that words can be written in different ways. I also do things outside the conventions: when I translate Egyptian names into Latin script, I do not use capital letters, because they were not used in Ancient Egyptian either.”

The standard transliteration agreed upon by the Egyptologists at the congress in Leiden.

Digital databases

The 13th International Congress of Egyptologists in Leiden prompted Kaper, as one of the organizers, to see whether steps could be taken to achieve a uniform transliteration. “There are more and more digital databases and it is useful if they can all be searched in the same way. A uniform transliteration is also useful for research by scientists outside Egyptology, who, for example, conduct research into word usage and grammar in Egyptological data.”

Kaper first decided to sound out his German colleague Joachim Quack from Heidelberg University, whom he knows well. “He thought it was worth a try. We then invited thirteen other linguists who had registered for the conference to a private meeting. Among them were representatives of various linguistic projects and digital databases. They were also of different nationalities: there were Dutch, Belgians, British, Germans and Egyptians, including the chairman of the International Association of Egyptologists. Coincidentally, there were no French linguists: their role was filled by a Walloon Egyptologist from the University of Liège and a German-Dutch Egyptologist from the CNRS, the national research institute in Paris. Everyone was positive about the initiative, but no one had the illusion that we would actually achieve it.”

Concessions made

The working group started at half past four in the afternoon. “At the beginning I first emphasized the urgency and indicated that we had the opportunity to change something. Concessions would have to be made for this.” The discussion ultimately revolved around about half of the 26 single-letter characters. “An hour and a half later, when the bell announced that the building was closing, I wrote the last transliterations on the board. In the end, everyone made concessions and gave up something of their own system.” Kaper gives an example: “German Egyptologists in particular were used to converting the hieroglyphic sign with the double reeds to a j, but they have agreed to use a y from now on.”

After the successful session, Kaper decided to present the results to the closing meeting of the international Egyptologists’ association. “I also immediately asked the approximately three hundred people present for a vote. I took them a bit by surprise. And because the vote took place with a show of hands, it may not have been very democratic, but in the end only one voted against and there was one abstention.”

The fifteen linguists who created the uniform transliteration have been given a mandate by the meeting to further develop the system over the next twelve months, says Kaper. “Issues such as the use of diacritics, whether or not to write a semivowel that is pronounced with weak verbs but not written as a hieroglyph, and whether or not to use capital letters still need to be worked out. The precise name of the uniform system has also yet to be decided. “What I call a transliteration, a German colleague calls a transcription. That is why I am temporarily talking about The Leiden unified transliteration/transcription.” One will be released later this year article with all the considerations of the international working group.

Kaper does find one thing a shame. “The Lipsius building, including our ‘historic’ hall, will be demolished.”