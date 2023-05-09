That’s what the world wants, a slightly thicker MC20 with a little more power.

The Maserati MC20 is a special case. Anyway, that car has come on the market. Instead of a new Ghibli or Quattroporte, they launch a sports car. It is in the DNA of Italian car brands to suddenly start making a sports car when a model range gets old. Alfa Romeo also has a hand in it.

Another special point about the MC20 is that the car is relatively understated in design. Not that it is not a beautiful car, on the contrary, it is a timeless beauty. However, it is also an expensive Italian sports car with more than 600 horsepower and a corresponding price tag.

Then you expect – rightly or not – a little drama. Now that is precisely the charm of the car, but if you still want a little more visual presence for your MC20, 7 DesignHouse the solution for you.

Thicker MC20

They have tackled the sports car from Maserati quite a bit. In doing so, they have worked meticulously. So the new parts must fit at least as well and more importantly: also be functional. For example, the carbon body kit is a bit lighter.

Admittedly, in total it only saves 5.6 kilograms, but the BMI does decrease with the increased size. It is also nice that the sealant can be applied without having to glue, weld or drill extra holes. You can remove everything without being able to see it on the car.

But it gets even better with this thicker MC20. Thanks to the bodykit, the streamline has improved and the downforce has increased. That’s very nice. aerodynamic efficiency has increased by 123%. Not only that, there is also more downforce.

When driving at 200 mph (not impossible with an MC20) the kit generates downforce of ‘more than;’ 360 kilograms. That’s about the weight my sister weighs right before feeding.

Only 25 copies (or as many as?)

7 DesignHouse will only make 25 of these kits and one has already been given to the owner of the company. Now we think it’s great that they can sell 25 kits. it’s such a case: unlimited production and 10 customers come to it, but if it’s a Limited Edition, you’ve sold 25 in no time.

To make the package a bit nicer, there is also a sports exhaust that provides an extra 20 hp. Always special actually, that a car manufacturer builds a supercar without a sports exhaust.

Finally, there is also a set of wheels for this thicker MC20 that only just seem to fit. The tires are so flat that hardly any air needs to be pumped into the Michelins. You can order the 7 Design House kit for the MC20 now.

