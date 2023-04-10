An affordable German electric car. Shut up and take my money!

We Dutch love Germans. Not so much during a football game or after a history lesson, but when it comes to buying cars. We can’t get enough of it. That in itself is not surprising, because the Northern European style appeals to us. We also appreciate Swedish brands, for example. But back to the German car. There is a (for us) new player on the market: Ari Motors.

If you don’t know that brand yet, it’s all very new to us. But it’s German, so we want it. Ari Motors launches the 902, a small commercial vehicle or delivery van. At least, that’s how we see it. For Ari, they now come very close to a passenger car. They already make electric delivery vans for city use.

Bit like the original Smart

Now you have to take that in the broadest sense of the word. In terms of concept, the car is somewhat reminiscent of the Smart. The original 1999 City Coupé (later the ForTwo), not so much the current 1,800 kg Smart #01.

To get an idea of ​​the dimensions of the Ari Motors 902, the device is 2.95 meters long, 1.50 meters wide and also 1.50 meters high. It is a two-seater, where – more than with the original Smart – they have tried to create a luggage compartment that is as practical as possible. And boy, did she succeed! Because this small city flea has a luggage space of 766 liters. That should not be 766 liters of lead, because you can take a maximum of 190 kilos on board.

Price German affordable electric car

Then the engine of this red monster. There is an electric motor that manages to mobilize no less than 20 horsepower when needed. This enables a windshield-scorching top speed of 90 km/h. You should not drive that if you want to enjoy the maximum range. That statement from Ari Motors is 110 to 200 km. Eh, that is very far apart.

Finally, we have the price for you. In Germany, this sex bomb on wheels costs 13,995 euros. Then you have the skimpy slip-on, the Pure. Of course you want the absolute top model, the Comfort, which costs 15,990 euros. It is not yet known whether the trolley will also come to the Netherlands. With a top speed of 90 km/h, it is almost too much for our cold, slow little country.

Read more? These 9 little ones failed miserably!

This article Finally there is a German affordable electric car appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Finally #German #affordable #electric #car