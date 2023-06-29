The popular messaging app, Telegramis preparing an important change that will revolutionize the way users interact on the platform.

The company has confirmed that it will introduce the stories function in its next update, becoming one of the main new features of the app in months.

Although the CEO of Telegram was not initially in favor of this function, which is already present in numerous applications such as Snapchat or Instagram, he has finally decided to implement it due to its popularity and demand from users.

Stories are expected to be available starting next month, offering a new way to share ephemeral and visual content on the messaging platform.

Similar to other apps, stories will be displayed at the top of the app when opened on the phone, in a similar layout to Instagram.

Users will be able to click on a story to view its content and scroll through the different available stories.

To create a story, all you have to do is click on the profile photo and select the corresponding option. Telegram will allow you to choose the duration of the stories, from 6 hours to the possibility of saving them permanently.

In addition, the option to determine who can see each story will be provided, giving users greater privacy control.

One of the prominent features of stories on Telegram will be the ability to record with both front and rear cameras at the same time. In addition, text comments can be added to enrich the shared content.

The deployment of this new function is scheduled for the beginning of next July, which will allow Telegram users to enjoy a more dynamic and visual user experience.

With this update, Telegram seeks to stay at the forefront of messaging technology, giving its users new ways to connect and share moments in an ephemeral way.