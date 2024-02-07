The police are now slowly getting over it.

Protesting is allowed. That is stated in the constitution, and who are we to tamper with the constitution? Fortunately, there can be discussion about the way in which demonstrations take place. The farmers are causing a lot of nuisance and the highway blockades of Extinction Rebellion are also starting to become a bit of a nuisance.

Until now, the police have often acted fairly mildly, but the farmers have now really gone too far. They not only block highways, but also set fires and dump asbestos. Minister Yeşilgöz is completely fed up with it: “As far as I'm concerned, the size is completely full.” Coincidentally, those are also the words the farmers use.

Anyway, Yeşilgöz wants to take action and has therefore organized an emergency meeting with the police and the Public Prosecution Service. This involved not only the demonstrations of angry farmers, but also of climate activists.

In order to take action more quickly, the police have now created a so-called SGBO (Large-scale and Special Operations Staff). This should ensure that the deployment of the police can be arranged more quickly at the next demonstration.

The police will also take stronger action by issuing immediate fines. That has not been the policy until now. If immediate fining is not possible (just try stopping a tractor), the culprit will be prosecuted afterwards.

If all goes well, highway blockers will be tackled harder from now on. We can say: it's about time. If no tough action is taken, there are people who think they can do anything.

Photo credit: Kees Torn

This article Finally: police will tackle highway blockers harder first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Finally #police #crack #highway #blockers #harder