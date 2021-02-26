The story of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon A Time It has been quite foolish and full of obstacles, as for one reason or another it has been delayed in recent years. And when we finally thought it was their time, the pandemic struck.

After the last delay, let’s remember that it was scheduled to be released in theaters in Japan during this January 2021, the final date has just been announced: Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon A Time premieres this March 8, 2021.

The tetralogy of Hideaki anno, which gave us a world as complex and chaotic as interesting, will put the end point after more than a decade of being released.

Y Studio khara intends to compete with the numbers that the hit movie generated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train.

With everything ready for the premiere also in IMAX, IMAX 4D and 4DX The promotional campaign has already started, as those attending the premiere will receive a promotional illustration of Asuka langley designed by animation director Atsushi Nishigori.

These commemorative postcards will be limited to 3 million, so those who live in Japan they will have to hurry to put aside their tickets.

It will be the longest Evangelion movie

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon A Time It will last for more than two hours, with a total of 155 minutes.

Making it the most extensive of the entire saga, and with all the changes we’ve seen from anime to the big screen, surely they need extra time so they can explain to us what the hell is going on now.

What do you imagine is the end that gives us Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon A Time on this new release date? Let us know in the comments.

At the moment there is no information on how this production will come to Latin America, we will remain pending on social networks of official platforms.

