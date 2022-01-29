Players are currently waiting for more information about The Elder Scrolls VI, the next installment in the saga of Bethesda Softworks.

Little is known about this title, but after purchasing Zenimax by microsoft It is handled that it is one of the great exclusives of the consoles Xbox.

But while news arrives about it, there is new information about another title based on this popular franchise.

It is nothing less than The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, which was recently announced by Chip Theory Games. This is a new board game that will focus on planemeld.

The latter is an event in which the Daedric Prince Morag Bal tried to join Nirn – the Mortal Plane Where he lives Tamriel — with his personal kingdom of Cold Harbor. Players can travel Tamriel investigating the Order of the Black Worm.

The Elder Scrolls Online presents High Isle, its new expansion

And by the way, you can discover the history of Morag Balt. It should be noted that this board game is approved by those responsible for the franchise. In fact, Chip Theory Games is collaborating with the team at The Elder Scrolls Online in its creation.

The first glimpse of this proposal can be seen in the preview that accompanies this note. It can be seen that it is in the early stages of conception and those responsible talk about it.

This board game is inspired by another Chips Theory title

The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era It will be a cooperative experience for up to four players and will have an extensive character creation system. It will also include a mix of exploration and dungeon crawling.

Each adventure in the game takes place over three sessions and each takes an hour to complete. Players are only assigned characters for those sessions.

But something that characterizes this game is that it will offer a lot of replayability. The idea is that each time you play you take different routes and get closer to the core conflicts.

Both combat and character creation are inspired by a previous title from chips theory, Too Many Bones. the launch of The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will be through the fundraising site of GameFound.

That will be in the fall of 2022 and is the reason why its exact price is not known. Will have to stay tuned for more details.

Sources [1][2].