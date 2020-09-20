Highlights: The risk of corona infection is increasing in the state

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal’s report was confused about Corona report

CMR now considers Beniwal to be corona free

Corona Negative Eye Report in ICMR investigation

Hanuman Beniwal tweeted information

Nagaur

The Corona Report of Hanuman Beniwal, the National Democratic Party (RLP) and Lok Sabha MP from Nagaur, created a lot of chaos in the last few days. Sometimes positive and sometimes negative report got MP Beniwal and his supporters panic. The MP sought an explanation from the ICMR regarding this. Now Beniwal’s suspicion has come out in the latest investigation. Beniwal, in the Lok Sabha on September 11, in the ICMR’s investigative report on the sample, told that the investigation report itself was fake, calling it corona positive. Also, clarification was sought from Ministry of Health and ICMR. After all, the sample which was given in the Lok Sabha yesterday and its report has come out, it is clear that Beniwal was right.

Rajasthan: fear of Corona on Rajasthan High Court, now necessary cases will be heard through VC

Beniwal is chased by the left corona

In the latest report, ICMR has termed Nagaur MP Beniwal as Corona Negative. The Nagaur MP, who was going through a panic so far since coming positive for the first time on 26 July, has now left the chase from Corona. But the MP was at a disadvantage from the previous report that he could not attend the Parliament session.

Rajasthan weather: rain may occur in many districts in the state today, meteorological department issued yellow alert

Beniwal was angry

Let us tell you that Nagaur MP met Corona positive on 26 July. After recovering, he was discharged from Kovid Hospital in Jaipur and went to Delhi after a 15-day home quarantine. Beniwal, who had gone to the Standing Committee meeting of the Ministry of Defense, gave a sample on September 11, before the commencement of the Parliament session, whose report was positive. This raised the question of how the report of the MP who was negative from positive turned positive. The MP conducted two more investigations in Jaipur which turned negative. The MP sought clarification on this situation.