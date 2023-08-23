The coolest option for the BMW M2 is of course …

It is perhaps the nicest car that BMW Motorsport GmbH builds, the M2. The 1M was great, the second generation was great and the current one is also a spectacle: 460 hp, manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

That it is still possible in 2023. This series of BMWs have a few things in common and that comes down to options. There is not very much possible on a 1M or M2. The choice was particularly limited in terms of coverings and colours.

For example, you could only get the 1M in white, black and orange. With the M2 the choice was a bit more extensive, but not much. Michael Fux once managed to get a yellow (Phoenixgelb) ex-factory, but that was very exceptional (and a hefty payment). The reason for this: The M2 was built in Leipzig and there is no Individual department there.

Coolest option for the M2: color!

At the moment there are the following seven colors that you can choose for the M2: Alpinweiss, Torontorot, Sapphirschwarz, Gemeente Zandvoortblau, M Brooklyngray, Frozen Pure Gray and Frozen Portimao Blue.

But there will be more colors, because BMW will offer Individual colors for the M2! Finally, the coolest option for a BMW M2 is soon possible. Why that is: the current M2 screws BMW together in Mexico. An Individual department has been announced for that factory.

It has to be, because BMW also builds cars in that factory in Mexico for which there is an Individual program, such as the BMW 3 Series sedan. This means that in the US one can now also get a 3 Series in an Individual color.

Various stages

It is not known how BMW will apply it. One Indivdual paint is not the other. The first step is a separate paint that can simply be ordered, because both Frozen paints (matt paint) are already Individual paints, for example.

Then you have all BMW colors and some extra additions to choose from. Finally, there is also the possibility to put together a color. Obviously that is the most expensive option.

We also think it would be nice that more Individual options will be added. Think of wood inlays (more tree stumps are always good, especially for Autoblog reader @amghans), special leather upholstery and luxurious rear reading lights. Just because it’s possible.

Photo credits: Alpine Boost through Bimmerpost

This article FINALLY the coolest option for the BMW M2 will be available first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#FINALLY #coolest #option #BMW