The Buenos Aires International Book Fair, one of the most important Spanish-speaking, is suspended for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, the El Libro Foundation, organizer of the event, reported this Monday.

“The El Libro Foundation announces that the 46th Buenos Aires International Book Fair It will take place in the months of April and May 2022. Health reasons impose this postponement for next year, “the statement said.

In this way, it confirms that for the second consecutive year the “big” fair –the longest in Latin America – will not materialize this year, not even in the second semester, as was considered at some point.

The Foundation assures that it signed an agreement with La Rural – the institution that owns the facilities where the fair is traditionally organized – establishing that the event will have “the same dates, duration and identical spaces as those established for the frustrated 2020 edition”.

“At the same time, the El Libro Foundation is working on the development virtual action programs, with the focus on achieving greater visibility and bringing the business possibilities for exhibitors closer, “concludes the published text.

It was in 2019 when the last edition of the fair was held so far, the 45, which had more than a million visitors.

On April 23, Argentina celebrated International Book Day at a difficult time for the publishing industry: in 2020 the publishers of the South American country published a total of 25,676,507 copies of printed books, a decrease of 34.6% compared to the previous year, which marked “a record in the historical series”, according to the Argentine Book Chamber.

Look for director

After six years and four months, Oche Califa, Institutional and Cultural Director of the El Libro Foundation and director of the Buenos Aires International Book Fair, has left his post.

Journalist and writer, with more than 25 published works, Califa was linked to the El Libro Foundation for more than twenty years, although it was six years ago when he assumed his position as Institutional and Cultural Director of the El Libro Foundation, whose legacy is characterized by the increase in “public promotional campaigns and own cultural programs,” according to the institution.

Yes OK there is no other name designated for that position yet, From the El Libro Foundation they assure that they are dedicated to the search for their replacement, precisely in a complex year for the publishing industry and for face-to-face fairs, since for the second consecutive year the traditional event that takes place in La Rural had to suspend its edition for the health emergency.

