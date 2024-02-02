Look, the BMW M2 is completely finished, exactly how you want it. Put a bow around it!

The BMW M2 will go down in history as one of the last real BMWs. It is a compact coupe with an inline six, rear-wheel drive and possibly even a manual gearbox. That sounds like a very entertaining fun package and it is.

But there is certainly room for improvement and at Manhart they believe they have found this in the right way. The tuner from Wuppertal with a penchant for BMWs (they now do all brands with a lot of horsepower) bought an M2 and they started working on it.

BMW M2 completely finished

That is quite special, because in most cases the cars you see from tuners – which are not called ABT, Brabus or AC Schnitzer – are often customer cars. However, at Manhart they are working on a project and that is to develop as many parts as possible for the current BMW M2 (the G87 generation).

The first step that Manhart makes is a fairly mild one, but it seems that the BMW M2 is completely finished, as it should be. Now of course they were already working on it, but those were just renders. Manhart has actually made the M2 slightly better in various respects, without going too far.

Let's start with the engine. The S58B30 has 560 hp and 650 Nm thanks to the MHTronik module. That's really more than enough to have fun with such a car. The engine is tuned back as standard and you notice that a bit when you increase the revs. There is intuitively very little extra power 'added' at the top, which is not intuitive but is actually the case.

Less discreet

The standard M2 is also a bit discreet in terms of sound. They tackle this at Manhart by equipping the M2 with downpipes with HJS racing cats, so that you can still pass the car through the TUV. The exhaust has also been adjusted, with new end pipes that each measure 10 centimeters in diameter. Exactly, they are really thick! Or – as my sister would say – pimple-thick. If you want more (sound, not my sister) you can also opt for racing cats or an OPF delete. Both are not TUV approved.

That is the case with the wheels. At Manhart they don't use that crazy height set that BMW supplies as standard. It doesn't look out of place on a Porsche 911 (visually and literally a lot of weight on the rear axle), but on a normal car it looks a bit strange. In this case, the wheels measure 21 all around. The ET value was well chosen, because here too we do not see the problem with the wheels that are (much) too far inward, as with the standard model. By the way, it is a wide set. The wheels are 9 inches wide at the front, 10.5 at the rear.

The BMW M2 is also completely finished in terms of appearance

In addition to the wheels, there are even more visual adjustments. So you can see that the MH2 560 (as Manhart's M2 is officially called) is a lot lower. This is done using a KW Variant 4 coilover kit that you can adjust in various ways. There are also the necessary carbon fiber decorations for the grille, air intakes, spoiler, diffuser and so on. In the interior you will be delighted by original Manhart floor mats! All products are can be ordered immediately!

So this is a test case for Manhart. Multiple interventions will of course follow. In addition to a BMW M2, they also have a BMW M3 Touring in the fleet, so if something cool happens with it, we will let you know as soon as possible!

This article Finally the BMW M2 is completely finished as it should be first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

