Autumn surprises us with surprisingly cool temperatures. What we urgently need now is a golden autumn. Thanks to the warm Mediterranean air, this hope could soon come true.

The Temperatures in October have been changeable and wet so far.

have been changeable and wet so far. The higher they are Hopes for a golden autumn.

Warmth Mediterranean air could for Temperature trend reversal to care.

could for to care. This news ticker is updated continuously.

The Weather in October is not exactly gracious to us. The Flu risk rise, rule it low temperatures and then there is all the rain. Holidays in warmer areas are also moving forward due to ever increasing numbers of people Corona infection numbers and growing travel restrictions for many in the far distance. But at least one could Weather change for one Temperature turnaround in Germany to care?

Weather in October: Will the changeable rainy weather be followed by an enormous change?

In October we look forward to the play of colors in the leaves and warm autumn sunbeams, but this year things have looked rather bad with the colorful autumn so far. Rather, it is changeable and wet weatherthat beats our minds. It rages in the middle of the week powerful low “Gisela” over Poland and brings heavy rain to Germany.

In particular the Wind increases significantly in strength and brings loud “Daswetter.com” the eastern Baltic coast also has a few stormy gusts. Since the wind comes from the northeast, there is also that Risk of a storm surge. According to the “Weatherchannel” lie the Temperatures this week 2 to 3 degrees under the climatological mean, so it is even a bit too cold for this time of year. However, the forecasts also show that there will soon be a Trend reversal in the weather forecasts will come.

Weather in Germany: The temperatures are rising thanks to the high pressure area

The temperatures should rise again: An announcement is made in Central Europe High pressure area that according to the forecasts it will shift to Eastern Europe at the beginning of the new week, it said on focus.de. Meanwhile, Western Europe awaits mighty low. This in turn leads to the fact that there is a southerly wind current builds that warm Mediterranean air to Germany brings and for warmer temperatures cares. The newest Weather knowledge show a new one for Friday, October 23rd Maximum temperature from 15 degrees. In the sun there should be a few more felt degrees.

How but ultimately warm really is not yet clear. That depends entirely on how the different Pressure areas in Europe position.

The next week promises overall mostly milder temperatures again And the precipitation is also saying goodbye in large parts of Germany. According to the German weather service (DWD) On Monday there are some cloud fields through the north, but probably only rarely rain. Otherwise, after the fog and high fog reign again and again friendly sections and some cloud fields will pass through in the north until Monday, but probably only rarely rain. Otherwise after fog and high fog friendly sections and no precipitation. Maximum temperatures are between 9 and 15 degrees.

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / Sebastian Gollnow / dpa