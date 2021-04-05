Corona vaccinations are still making slow progress in Germany. A new software should change that. The manufacturers promise great things.

By September 21, all people in Germany who want a corona vaccination should have received an offer. This promise by Chancellor Angela Merkel is in spite of the mega-chaos with vaccination appointments, vaccines and vaccination progress. But many apparently doubt that the Chancellor will be able to keep it. Vaccinations are still making slow progress in Germany. A sophisticated software is now finally supposed to provide a remedy, reports echo24.de*.

62 percent of those questioned in a survey by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German Press Agency do not believe that all volunteer adults were actually offered a vaccination at the end of September. There have been too many problems since the vaccination started in December 2020. In a comparable survey at the beginning of February, “only” 57 percent had no confidence in Angela Merkel’s promise.

Corona vaccinations: finally speed? New software with mega promises

From the beginning, the corona vaccinations in Germany were not under a good star. Compared to other countries such as the USA or Great Britain, the vaccinations in this country started only slowly. According to the Federal Ministry of Health on Saturday, April 3, a good twelve percent of Germans have now been vaccinated at least once. 4.3 million people are now fully vaccinated.

After Easter, the family doctors should finally be brought on board. Nevertheless a doctor from Heilbronn just broke the collar* because he sees problems in the strategy here too. And he is obviously not alone in that. “I thought to myself: It can’t be that the professionals are left out,” the Tagesspiegel quoted Dr. Achim Wallau. The internist took the initiative himself – and now wants to end the vaccination chaos in Germany with software.

Corona vaccinations: finally speed? “Vaccination Planner 4.0” mega promise

“Impfplaner 4.0” is the name of the software that Wallau developed together with the company Navatec from Heilbronn. And it promises great things! Instead of the previous 180,000 vaccinations a day, the software should allow one million corona vaccinations to be administered every day. “We’re making family doctors, vaccination practices and vaccination centers even faster,” promises Navatec all in one Explanatory video on Facebook.

For this purpose, the “vaccination planner 4.0” should be able to overcome the bureaucratic hurdles on its own. Organize clarification talks, book appointments – processes for which arrangements would otherwise be possible could take place in one place in the app. In the optimal case, the time that would be required for a stay around the actual corona vaccination can be reduced from up to 60 to 5 minutes, according to Navatec. Maybe the problem would be solved again and again People are turned away* – despite the vaccination appointment.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: software should massively accelerate the pace

In addition, the software should also solve the logistics problem. Family doctors and vaccination centers should be able to organize deliveries of corona vaccines * centrally in the future. The “vaccination planner 4.0” should even be able to independently recognize where more vaccine is needed and where it can be relocated, based on the deadline, reports the Daily mirror.

Herd immunity could already be achieved after three months.

With their software, Navatec and Dr. Wallau even Chancellor Angela Merkel. Provided there is enough vaccine * and there are no other unexpected problems – such as with the Astrazeneca vaccine*. The crazy promise of the software manufacturer: “Herd immunity could already be achieved after three months.”

In order for the “vaccination planner 4.0” to contribute to this goal, it must be widely accepted. In terms of content and data protection, it could offer that according to its own information, initial discussions should be loud Daily mirror have also already taken place. The federal government should follow soon. Implementation would be within reach. According to this, Andreas Steinbauer, Sales Manager at Navatec, should be sure: “We are ready.” *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

