The Pakistani lawyer of Saman Abbas’ father communicated to his Italian colleague that the man wants to participate in the trial in Italy

The hearing on the extradition of the father of Saman Abbas it was postponed again. News for which Italy is no longer surprised. However, a positive update has finally arrived from Pakistan.

This was communicated by the lawyer of Shabbar Abbas and his wife Nazia, Simone Servillo.

The lawyer received a mail from his Pakistani colleague, through which he informed him of their client’s decision to participate in the trial in Italy. Saman Abbas’s father then wants to be present at the hearingalong with the rest of the relatives.

Today there is a manifest desire on the part of Shabbar Abbas to be present, so much so that the email sent by his Pakistani colleague clearly states that he is participating and, even, at yesterday’s hearing in Pakistan he gave his consent but, unfortunately , as my colleague says, there was no one to represent the Italian authority. This is what the Pakistani colleague writes.

Despite the new news, the hearing held in Pakistan has been postponed once again. No decision by the judge on extradition to Italy or on the request of the local lawyer, on the release of Shabbar on bail. The next hearing will be held on March 21st.

There are five people accused of the crime of Saman Abbas: uncle Danish, the two cousins, the father Shabbar and the mother Naziastill a fugitive today. No one knows where the woman is and there is no certainty that someone in Pakistan is really looking for her.

Saman Abbas’ uncle’s version

Uncle Danish, accused of being the instigator of the crime, has denied the allegations. He said he was woken up at night by the two cousins, when Saman was already dead and admitted to having participated in the burial. Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaq and Ikram Ijaz confessed to him that it was his mother Nazia who committed the crime of her niece.

During the last hearing in Italy, the lawyer for the Pakistani 18-year-old’s boyfriend also intervened and requested that the boy’s parents, threatened in Pakistan, be brought to Italy:

The boyfriend’s parents were getting gunfire around the house in Pakistan whenever Saqib gave interviews. For this reason we ask that her parents be brought to Italy.

Saqib Ayub, this is the name of the young man, according to reports from the defense, he intends to file a new complaint against Saman’s father, after the parent accused him in Pakistan of having perceived 20,000 euros to make his daughter disappear.