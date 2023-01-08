Home page World

From: Linus Prien

A snowman at the Brauneckbahn in Bavaria (symbol image). © Tobias Hase/dpa

At least a little relief for snow lovers. The hitherto very weak snow yield in the ski areas of the Alps should at least change a little for the better.

Munich – There is good news for skiers in the coming week: it should snow more in several areas in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. This should result in a more wintry skiing experience on and off the slopes. In addition, skiing would also become safer as a result. In the past few weeks, reports of accidents related to alpine sports have increased. Last but not least, this was because it hadn’t snowed enough and the groomed slopes were surrounded by green slopes.

Fresh snow in the Alps: More snow despite temperature fluctuations

Next Tuesday there should also be more snow in German ski areas. A rush of colder air draws in, how wetter.de reports and causes the snow line to drop to 700 meters. This happens in windy to stormy 2 to 10 degrees. However, the temperatures are said to fluctuate in the following days, which should also mean that it will not snow constantly.

Fresh snow in the Alps: the snow line in Austria and Italy is falling

On Monday it is supposed to rain in northern Italy with a cold front, like wetter.at writes. The snow line is initially at 1,500 to 1,800 meters, but will drop to 800 to 1,000 meters over the course of the day, even if the precipitation in the west and north has already eased again.

On the following Tuesday, the clouds in Austria will accumulate on the north side of the Alps. There, as well as in general in the north, there would still be rain and snow showers. The snow line is between 500 and 800 meters. In the course of the afternoon, the weather will calm down there again and the snow showers will be replaced by the sun.

Fresh snow in the Alps: Cold wave hits Swiss ski areas

On Monday and Tuesday there should also be fresh snow in Switzerland, like that SRF reported. The snow is already falling on Sunday above about 1300 meters. Cooler air will follow in the days that follow, which could even lower the snow line to 1100 to 600 meters. However, it is not yet entirely clear how much fresh snow will come. Above 1500 meters, however, ten to 50 cm of fresh snow can be expected by Tuesday afternoon. Nonetheless, there is bad news for skiers too. The new snow will probably also be accompanied by strong gusts, which could even lead to the closure of some mountain railways. (LP)