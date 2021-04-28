The moment when we can get our hands on the long-awaited new installment of the Resident Evil saga is getting closer and closer. A little over a week after its premiere, Resident Evil Village enjoys very good initial impressions, among other reasons thanks to the demos that have been released to the public in recent days.

Today, however, the news that accompanies us is less exciting, since in a statement released by Capcom to the Resident Evil ambassadors, it has been announced that, finally, Resident Evil Re: Verse will not accompany Resident Evil Village on the day of its departure, so those players who were hoping to enjoy the multiplayer title included for free with every copy of Resident Evil Village, they will have to wait for summer.

However, this delay is probably for the better. Several players of the beta of the multiplayer title, which took place for the last time between the 21 and the 22 of this month of April, showed quite negative impressions. A common conclusion among various players is that the multiplayer game has potential, but that in its current state it is not very satisfactory to play, among other reasons for balance problems.

Hopefully these extra months of development will make it possible to turn Resident Evil Re: Seeing yourself into a satisfying multiplayer experience, so that the disappointment that was once Resident Evil: Resistance, the multiplayer title that similarly accompanied the departure of Resident Evil 3 Remake. Resident Evil Re: Verse will finally start its service in summer. In the meantime, you can warm up with the new Resident Evil Village beta that will begin on May 1.