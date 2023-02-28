Will Pérez beat Verstappen this season? It could just be…

Just a few more nights of sleep and then we can enjoy a whole season of Formula 1 again! The Bahrain GP will be held this weekend. The tests were also driven on this track last week. So what happened there is a reasonable indication of what to expect this weekend: Red Bull dominating.

But which of the drivers will do that? We Dutch people wear orange glasses and immediately say: Max Verstappen! If we look at the differences between Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Pérez, Verstappen has an advantage: many more victories, poles, world championships and points. This while Sergio is quite a bit older.

Loose back

Verstappen has a tendency to completely ‘eat up’ his teammates on track. In other words, it’s always faster. The stopwatch never lies, of course, but there were some noises that the car was very much tuned to Verstappen’s taste and that the second driver in question (Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly, Pérez) had to make do with that.

Pérez likes a stable car that has a little more understeer, Verstappen likes a very loose rear. That was clearly visible last season, when Checo stayed fairly close to Max. As the car became lighter and more oversteered, Pérez struggled quite a bit.

Pérez can win this season!

According to Helmut Marko, both drivers can now use the car. The Austrian says in an interview with Sky Deutschland that the RB19 is suitable for both drivers. Both Perez and Verstappen were very satisfied with the adjustment of the RB19.

The downforce of the new car seems to be great. In any case, the car will turn in great. It’s what happens next that the drivers want. Verstappen likes a loose rear, Pérez likes a stable car.

Incidentally, the stories that the previous Red Bulls were tuned to Max are referred to the realm of fables. In fact, according to Verstappen, the previous Red Bulls were quite understeer. He has adapted his driving style to the car. A bit like Erik Ten Hag adapts his tactics to the players at Manchester United.

Then the floor is now yours, dear reader! What do you think? Can Pérez win in the RB19? Or will Verstappen be three tenths faster per lap again? And what is your favorite cheese soufflé? Let us know in the comments!

