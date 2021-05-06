Due to prudence or several imponderables in his career as president of the Buenos Aires PJ, Máximo Kirchner will have to wait until December to lead the most important party apparatus in the country.

The initial plan was May 2, immediately after the inauguration of Alberto Fernández to the national PJ.

The news is December 17. Enthronement date, with the formation of the new Council. Until then, it will not be known who accompanies him in the vice presidency.

The act will take place exactly one month after the mid-term legislative election. The electoral test that determines the 2023 government strategy. In this transition, Máximo becomes a manager of the continuity of the Frente de Todos, of the Province as a support for that purpose, and of his own personal projection. President Alberto Fernández, the alliance with Sergio Massa and the expectant validity of Cristina Kirchner would remain firm in that scheme before a triumph in Buenos Aires. Also the Peronist mayor of the Conurbano and Interior, sharecroppers in the Kirchnerist network.

Note the volume of representation of all these actors, summarized to the geography of Buenos Aires.

Any defection at the polls in the territory will alter the plans of the vice president’s son, and of his group, La Cámpora, which make up the largest network of management power in the country. Governor Axel Kicillof included, although he does not assume himself as a “camper”. The victory would validate the leadership of Máximo, beyond the formality of his party presidency. There would not even be the stumbling block of the current Pejotista vice president, Fernando Gray, insistent questioner of the process of replacement of authorities that will end in December.

It is novel, the mayor of Esteban Echeverría, and the president, still with a mandate, Gustavo Menéndez (Merlo), attend their announced successions eight months in advance. Gray bucks. He assures that he will go to the Supreme Court of Justice to correct vices, among others, of the Electoral Board. Former President Eduardo Duhalde is less tiring of technicalities: he denounces in the Federal Electoral Court that Máximo Kirchner is of strange jurisdiction. “He had no residence in the Province, as mandated by the Party’s charter,” explains the former governor. It lists other “outsiders” and up to seven elected councilors who “are not only non-existent in the (Peronist) register, but also have affiliation to another political force.” In addition, from the administrative review, it would emerge – always in accordance with the proposal – that the candidate for the presidency joined the Buenos Aires PJ on February 12, 2021.

Before he was affiliated, but in the PJ of Santa Cruz, his province of origin. Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque, continues Duhalde, joined on March 3 of this year. The Minister of Community Development of the province of Buenos Aires was elected councilor of the party by the eighth electoral section (La Plata).

Finally, at this point, details of payroll and domiciliary. Carlos Ruckauf, Daniel Scioli and Kicillof had problems with their settlement in the Province. And they were elected governors without blemish of belonging. Even Nestor Kirchner, a Patagonian if there were any, headed the list of testimonial national deputies in Buenos Aires (2009). An advance was Italo Argentino Luder. In 1987 he was at the top of the payroll of the Justicialista Party, precisely in front of Duhalde. Ah, the note was due to its origin from Santa Fe.

After all, Juan Perón preferred the Conservatives experience for part of the handling of electoral issues and Justice. Vicente Solano Lima, Alberto Fonrouge and Julio Amodeo gave testimony at the time.

Other times. Now, even the issue of the COVID pandemic was invoked to prevent the May 2 election. Gray raised it with Judge Alejo Ramos Padilla. The inconvenience of the plague. Contrasts, the magistrate rejected the injunction with that, and other grounds. Weeks before the national government proposed the shift of the PASO to September and the general to November, invoking health issues. Máximo Kirchner was one of the articulators of the consensus with the opposition that supported the deferral.

Whatever, there is no precautionary process in progress for the Peronist inmate in the federal electoral courts, with jurisdiction in Province. Ramos Padilla rejected those injunctions. Also the Electoral Chamber. He then argued that the revocation of an electoral process only corresponds when “a manifest illegality is clearly verified” and that this does not happen in this case. “Such manifest illegality does not appear at first glance configured. In effect, the appellant questions a decision of a partisan nature, adopted by a partisan body that has, in accordance with article 37 inc ñ of its Organic Charter, the power to call internal elections ”, was the reasoning of the ruling.

The National Electoral Chamber had also rejected Gray’s proposal to suspend the elections. By two votes to one, the court confirmed the rejection of the precautionary measure, considering the calling of elections for May irregular.

The votes against Gray were by judges Santiago Corcuera and Raúl Bejás, while Alberto Dalla Via spoke in favor of the vice president of the PJ.

“The Court considers that prima facie there is no plausibility of the law in the current state of the case that justifies the issuance of a precautionary measure. In the case under review, – and without it being important to advance any trial – the manifest illegality of the act in question It does not appear at first sight configured, that is, without it being necessary to study the merits of the matter that constitutes the controversial matter in the pandemic situation, “the two magistrates stated.

On the other hand, Dalla Vía affirmed that “it is at least curious and at odds with common sense that elections be called -without justifying cause or apparent reason- for May 2, 2021 when the term of office expires in December of the same year “. In that sense, he said that the internal elections “require the realization of a real process in the party sphere that guarantees the free expression of the different currents of opinion or internal lines -formal or informal-, allowing them to present their proposals and compete for leadership. partisan or the formation of a minority “.

In December, several questions could be left abstract before the result of the other ballot box; the general. Where, later, the results turn internal fights into battles or reduce previous lobbying in favor of subordinating soldiers.