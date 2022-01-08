The Levante’s first victory in the Liga 2021-22 came at the end of a game full of controversial refereeing episodes, but it has arrived. A victory, thanks to the goal by Roberto Soldado at the beginning of the second half (the 2-0 signed by Morales arrived at the end of the game in the 97th minute), which allows the locals to reach eleven points (last place five points from the safety zone ) against a Mallorca who in the second half failed to react after Brian Oliván’s missed penalty and Fer Niño’s goal canceled later, amid protests from Mallorca’s visiting players.

For Alessio Lisci, a Roman coach who had just suffered from the manita suffered on the Villarreal pitch and the derby unfortunately lost 4-3 with Valencia, it was the fifth Liga match at the helm of the Levante. After a draw and three defeats for him, who had inherited the team at the beginning of December 2021, by now already abundantly rear, here is the great joy of the three points. The first half was dominated by defenses and ended 0-0. The first shock came with Roberto Soldado’s goal, in the second minute of the second half, but it is his goalkeeper Aitor Fernández that Lisci has to thank: it was he who saved Brian Oliván’s possible 1-1 penalty.