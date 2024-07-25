Regio football present at the All Star Liga MX

From a pass by Juan Brunetta, “The Artist” Maxi Meza scores the 4th and this is already a humiliation for the MLS

Royal and Argentine combination 🇦🇷🇦🇷

Long live Mexican football 🇲🇽✍️ pic.twitter.com/Z8v860z0pZ

— Hugol ^^ (@Hugol343) July 25, 2024