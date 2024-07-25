This Wednesday at the Lower.com Fieldwas carried out on All Star Game between Liga MX and the MLSwhere the first was finally able to take a victory by beating the Argentines 1-4 German Berterame, Juan Brunetta and Maxi Mezaas well as a bit of the Moroccan Oussama Idrissiwhile on the other side the Colombian scored Cucho Hernandez.
It was just in the 16th minute when Berterame He scored by taking advantage of an accurate cross from Jonathan Dos Santosbut just a minute later, Cucho He found the equalizer when he was alone in the heart of the area to take advantage of a cross from the Uruguayan Diego Rossi. Before going to rest, Idrissi He took a shot from outside the area to beat the Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki.
For the complement, the locals insisted a lot, but they did not have the fine aim unlike the elements of Striped. At 67′, Brunetta He scored by taking advantage of a good move by Cesar Huertawho advanced on the right side and cut back to center, with Berterame nodding to let his countryman push in. After two minutes, Brunetta was in charge of assisting Maxi to seal the final score of 4-1 in favor of the Brazilian team André Jardine.
Prior to this commitment, the Liga MX He also took the Skills Challengebut the highlight was this victory, the first for Aztec football since the event was held All Star Game. In the group led by the Frenchman Wilfried Nancythe Argentine was missing Lionel Messi and the Uruguayan Luis Suarezboth of the Inter Miamialthough they had their companions, the Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albaas well as Riqui Puig of the LA Galaxy.
This duel served as an appetizer for what will be the Leagues Cup 2024which begins this Friday, July 26 and will end on August 25, which will feature the presence of all the teams of the First Division of the Liga MX and the MLS.
