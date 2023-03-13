The last person that Laurienté has begun to follow on Instagram is called Francesco Minutella. He is an Italian TikToker in his twenties, author of a song that is making the rounds on the web. The notes are those of Papaoutai of Stromae, the text is dedicated to the Sassuolo striker: “What speed… what dribbling he does… his name is Laurientè… the new Kylian”.