It will be available at the same time as in Japan, both for PC and on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba, for friends- awakens passions inside and outside of Japan. With this, I missed a lot that Aniplex and CyberConnect2 did not confirm the premiere of Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan in the West. Well, it’s official. The anime of the moment will arrive on western consoles under the name Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, and not only that: it will debut at the same time as in Japan, available October 15 of 2021.

Kimetsu no Yaiba’s game will arrive in the West with Sega as editor, available for both PS4 and PS5 as well as for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. A fight proposal from those responsible for Naruto Ultimate Ninja, based on the already finished manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, which will follow the events of the first season from the anime to the Infinity Train arc, included.

With the help of Ufotable, the makers of the anime, the Kimetsu no Yaiba game will relate Tanjiro and Nezuko’s adventure with a story mode, accompanied by a “versus” mode with combats between the characters of the series. The Hinokami Chronicles is coming to the West with a physical edition, and two digital editions, including one ‘Digital Deluxe’ edition that, in addition to various cosmetics and costumes for the game, allows you to start play two days earlier, on October 13.

So, you know. If you are passionate about Demon Slayer, this October you have a date with Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles on PC and consoles. In recent weeks we have seen the game in action thanks to CyberConnect2 and the numerous gameplay trailers they have published, such as this video starring Tanjiro (Hinokami Kagura), or this other footage in which Rengoku unleashes his combat techniques.

