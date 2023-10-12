A Kia EV2, that’s what we need!

Like colleague @willeme could already report this morning, there is a lot of Kia news today. That’s not a coincidence: today is EV Day at Kia. On this day, the Koreans unveil their future plans in the field of EVs.

We know the EV6 and the EV9, but… Kia will now also expand their range downwards. Today they already showed concept versions of the Kia EV3 and EV4, in addition to the previously unveiled production version of the EV5.

These cars have @willeme already covered, but Kia has some news to report. It can’t happen today. There is an even smaller model in the pipeline. So a Kia EV2. This will probably be a B-segment car. And that is of course very interesting.

According to Kia boss Ho-Sung Song, this car is completely tailored to European needs. It is therefore inevitable that this car will be a resounding success in the Netherlands. Especially when you look at how the EV6 – which is an expensive Kia – already does it.

Kia does not yet have a concept car ready for the EV2, but we know that this model is in the pipeline. We don’t have any further information yet, so it remains to be seen what kind of body shape it will be. A hatchback, a crossover, or something in between, it’s all possible.

The Kia EV2 is scheduled for 2026, when the EV4 (a sedan crossover) will also make its appearance. The Kia can then compete against the Volkswagen ID.2, the Cupra Raval, the Renault 5 and the electric Nissan Micra, all of which should be in the showrooms by then.

Photo: the nose of the Kia EV3 Concept

