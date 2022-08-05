Success in the Czech Republic for the Intermarché rider. At the Tour of Poland last stage in Demare, the race in Hayter. Victory for the Slovenian intern Govekar at the Vuelta Burgos

Finally an Italian success. In the second stage of the Sazka Tour, Olomouc-Pustevny of 190 km, Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) preceded Oscrar Onley (Dsm) and Domenico Pozzovivo, teammate of the winner. In the ranking Rota becomes the leader of the race. Tomorrow the third stage, Moravska Trebova-Dlouhe Strane of 148.7 km.

Vuelta Burgos – Again an intern surprises everyone in the fourth stage of the Vuelta Burgos. Slovenian Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorius) won the 169km Torresandino-Ciudad Romana de Clunia. The xxenne beat French Retailleau of Ag2r in the uphill sprint. Behind them Goldstein (Israel), Serry (Quicl Step), Gamper (Bor), Azparren (Euskaltel) and Lluis Mas from Movistar. The group of the best let it go, reaching the finish line four minutes late and with Pavel Sivakov who keeps the leader’s jersey of the general classification. Tomorrow last stage Lermas-Lagunas de Neila of 170 km. See also Tour of Switzerland: Bettiol rejoices, but Leknessund is ahead

In Poland – The last stage of the Tour of Poland, Valsir-Krakow of 177.8 km, was won by the French sprinter Arnaud Demare (Groupama) who preceded the Dutch Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and the German Phil Bauhaus ( Bahrain). The British Ethan Hayter (Ineos) won the Tour of Poland.

August 5, 2022 (change August 6, 2022 | 00:53)

