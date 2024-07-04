The former Big Brother and Island of the Famous said “yes” in a dream setting: a wedding in the Maldives for the Italian VIP and her historic partner

Marriage by surprise in an enchanting and romantic setting par excellence. The well-known face of television finally said “yes” in the Maldives with a barefoot ceremony on the sand. Gwendolyn Tavassi announced her marriage to her fiancé Federico Perna via some posts on Instagram. An unexpected announcement that surprised fans, given that the couple had never spoken publicly about their marriage intentions.

Guendalina Tavassi made her TV debut in 2010 in the eleventh edition of Big Brotherwith the aim of becoming an actress. After years of participating in various television programs, she failed to realize her dream, but she still became a famous face. His recent statements on Hyenas regarding the use of drugs for weight loss have also aroused great interest for its physical transformation.

He found love next to Federico Pernamanager of a successful sushi and exotic food restaurant. The couple, together for several years, decided to make their relationship official with an intimate ceremony on the beach in the Maldives, during a vacation with her children.

The announcement of the wedding was greeted with enthusiasm by the two’s followers on social media. The age difference between the two, with Perna born in 1995 and Guendalina with three children who are already teenagers, does not create problems for the couple. Theirs is a Love intense and long-lasting.

The ceremony was held in a beach romantically decorated for the occasion. A special moment for the couple who decided to keep the news secret until the fateful “yes”. The two, now husband and wife, are preparing to live a new phase of their relationship together, sharing love and happiness with their children and with anyone who follows their fairytale story.