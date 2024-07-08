Another yes among the Italian celebrities in this weekend full of weddings. The couple received the rings directly from their children: let’s find out together who they are!

A weekend full of celebrity weddings, who in these summer months have all decided to get married. Another Italian celebrity couple has got married. These are two very popular guys on social media, already parents of two small children. Their children brought the rings to their mother and father, in a moment that moved all the wedding attendees.

This time the wedding took place in the province of Varese, in splendid Villa Repuia really interesting location for weddings. Last weekend, just as Simona Ventura was getting married in Rimini, two very young people said yes.

These are two characters who are very well known to young and old people, thanks to the content they post on social media every day. Contents that concern their wonderful familywhich also includes two delightful children.

While we still have Diletta Leotta’s ceremony in Sicily and Cecilia Rodriguez’s photos in Tuscany in our eyes, this time the two have chosen a location close to home, but equally suggestive.

Obviously the official announcement arrived on their respective Instagram profiles, where the parents of Kevin and Martinoaged 10 months and 2 years, have also posted some photos. By now you will have understood who we are talking about!

Valentino Bisegna and Sara Di Sturco: the celebrity couple got married in Varese

They got married in style Valentino Bisegna and Sara Di Sturcowho we all know as a youtuber with the name of The Space Family. Mom and Dad received the rings directly from the hands of little Kevin and Martino, who arrived on board an electric toy car. The Space Family is followed by millions of followers on Youtube.

Many VIP guests attended the big event, especially YouTubers, influencers and creators. There were, for example, Gabriele Vagnato, Matteo Diamante for example.