Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday finally admitted that India has reached the stage of community transmission in case of corona infection. However, he also said that it is limited to only a few districts and states. His statement came after the statement by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in which he said that the community spread of Kovid-19 has now started in the state.Vardhan’s statement came in response to a question during his weekly webinar ‘Sunday Samvad’. Let us know that in this weekly webinar, Union Ministers talk to people on social media and answer the questions asked on their behalf. During this time someone questioned her, ‘Mamta Banerjee has said that examples of community spread have been seen in the state. Do other states also have community transmission? ‘ To this he replied, ‘Community spread is expected in different areas in different states including West Bengal, it is expected to be more especially in dense areas. However, this is not happening nationwide. It is limited to a few districts occurring in limited states. ‘

Please tell that for the first time after the entry of corona infection, the Health Minister has accepted the matter of community spread. Earlier, he has always denied this. Earlier this week, Mamat Banerjee urged the people of West Bengal to be careful about the upcoming Durga Puja season. Banerjee had said, ‘I urge everyone to follow the Kovid-19 security protocol during the festive season. There are also examples of community transmission of Kovid-19 in the state.

On the other hand, in July, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released a guidance document which inadvertently revealed that there was community dissemination in India in early April. This document was later removed from the website of the Union Ministry of Health.