According to GTA conspiracy theorists, the fact that people have two thumbs is already confirmation that the new GTA coming next year. After all, twice 1,012 is 2024, or something like that. But after all the empty rumors comes Forbes with a release date of GTA 6 which is most likely correct. They get the information from the presentation of the annual figures.

Take-Two reports that in fiscal year 2025 they are “launching several groundbreaking titles” that they expect to generate $8 billion in sales and more than $1 billion in adjusted “unconstrained operating cash flow.” They expect to maintain this momentum and deliver even higher results in 2026.

This should be the new one GTA are

Now this sounds like just another rumor, but we are talking about an increase in turnover of almost 3 billion dollars. According to Forbes there is only one game that can make such a bang, and that is GTA 6. The fiscal year is from April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025. We hear you humming: that’s not a release date, but a release year. Also there has Forbes an answer to.

So, what is the release date of GTA 6?

According to Forbes Rockstar always releases all major games just before the holidays. Logical, because that is the moment when people start buying games and game computers. So the release date would be in the fourth quarter of 2024. GTA 5 came in the September at the time. The news platform does take a beating: if the game is delayed, the release would be in the first quarter of 2025.

Why is there no official release date for it yet GTA 6?

According to Forbes Rockstar wisely keeps tight-lipped about the real release date of GTA 6. The game developer is said to be afraid that people will stop buying GTA 5 or from digital credits for GTA Online. Rockstar wants players to stick with the current game until the very last moment.