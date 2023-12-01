Top Gear is just getting out of the new Tesla Cybertruck. You can read our full test report in our Top Gear Awards issue (in stores December 21); now the highlights.

Wow, I didn’t expect this car to ever come

Well, you’re not alone. There’s even an admission from Elon that they dug our own grave with “the Cybertruck.” But it’s really here now, so it’s up to us to see whether the most valuable car manufacturer in the world has managed to produce a pick-up. We went out with the Tesla Cybertruck for two days in the US.

Is the Tesla Cybertruck that big in real life?

It’s a bit more expensive than hoped, but you get a lot of pickup for your money. At just under 5.7 meters long, it is shorter than a Ford F-150 Lightning (it was shortened slightly late in the production process at Elon’s request, to save costs and materials and increase performance) . But the loading area is larger, with a length of 1.85 and a width of 1.3 meters.

It may be shorter than an F-150 Lightning, but it doesn’t feel compact. Even in America, where everything supersized is, the Cybertruck is a complete tank. We won’t say it’s difficult to drive. You zoom through the city, with all that torque masking the weight, in a pyramid of peace and tranquility. Only the enormous blind spots at the A-pillars and to the rear are inconvenient.

And does the Cybertruck drive well?

The suspension comfort on the self-adjusting air suspension is ‘like on cushions’, wind noise is well suppressed and the rattle and clatter that we actually expect when we accidentally hit a hole in the road is wonderfully absent. So far it looks just like a car. Only the steering behavior can be called special, and that is putting it mildly.

How does the Tesla Cybertruck steer?

Everything is steer by wire. That means there is no physical connection whatsoever between the round square you are holding and the front wheels. Or the rear wheels, because there is also four-wheel steering. And that means that the turning circle is smaller than that of a Model S (feels wonderful, is endlessly useful).

Unfortunately, the effect at the moment is that in the city you have a steering wheel in your hands that is more lively than a banker in the 80s on a Friday evening. With a simple flick of your wrist, the nose moves away, and as the rear wheels make their 10-degree turn in the other direction, you get the impression that the car is pirouetting around its own center.

Tesla’s answer? Over the air updates. There will be one steering mode at first, but everything can be adjusted endlessly in the future, so nothing is set in stone. We will see. When we hit a few hills near Malibu and get some pace under the wheels, the steering ratio goes from manic to very manageable.

How is the finish?

The bare metal and flat surfaces look fantastic when they’re in tip-top condition, but fingerprints are noticeable and in sharp light you can see some rippling effects here and there on the larger surfaces. Two options, if you can’t handle that: bring a bottle of window cleaner to clean things up, or just let it get nice and dirty and don’t worry.

Don’t worry, all tolerances and finishing requirements have been tightened for production; but there are still some irregularities in the way the panels connect and how they look and feel. The way the A-pillar connects to the front fender is especially, er… special. This pickup is built in a different way, these are not panels as we know them.

Is he coming to the Netherlands?

If you live in the Netherlands, Belgium or anywhere outside of America, and you made a deposit, we would call Elon and ask for our money back. Pedestrian safety, with that enormous unyielding front, is a whopper of a ‘no’ in terms of exports for now. We previously wrote an article about why the Cybertruck will (most likely) not come to the Netherlands.