So far, the only official effort to create a movie with real actors or live-action from Dragon ball is the terrible Dragonball Evolution.

Released in 2009, it did not meet the expectations of the 20th Century Fox, since it barely recovered the initial investment. Since then no one has dared to resume the work of Akira toriyama. At least not officially, but that doesn’t stop fans from having some ideas, like the one we bring you now.

An editing job gave a surprising result

It is a contribution of daniishiqbal11, who shared it on Instagram and then it came to Youtube. It could be thought of as a concept video of what a film from the franchise would look like.

From what can be seen, it seems to be based more on the series of Z, since several of the events of this saga are represented. Cleverly, the creator of this footage decided not to show the faces of the actors involved. Maybe it was to avoid some criticism from the fans.

Or rather, to give a feeling of mystery to his work. Supposedly, this advance proposes a film called Dragon Ball Movie: The Last Stand.

Some believe that the style handled, as well as the camera angles, are similar to that handled by the director Zack snyder. We leave that to your consideration, but at least conceptually it doesn’t look bad. It would be interesting what the manager with more resources at hand could do.

Imagining a live-action Dragon Ball movie

It should be noted that the creator of the video himself seems to have taken fragments from other productions. In the channel The Trailers there is a list of these.

But what he mainly did was a good job of editing to get attention. Although we doubt that someone from Hollywood pay attention to it, at least the fans if they are enjoying it. It was uploaded on April 18, and currently has more than 600 thousand views. How have you been doing in evaluations?

Just over 16 thousand people have valued it positively, and less than a thousand negatively. Should the Fox risk making a new movie live-action from Dragon ball?

This time the decision would be in the hands of Disney, which inherited the rights to the cinema. Some time ago there was a rumor about it, but it seems that everything was pure speculation: nothing has come to fruition so far. Maybe it’s better to keep it up.

Fountain.



