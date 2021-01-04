Highlights: BSCT cadets gifted in Rajasthan

BETC cadres will be included in the Level-1 examination of REIT exam

REAT exam to be held in 2021, education department is preparing

Jaipur

The REET Exam from the Education Department of Rajasthan finally gave a big gift to the students of BSTC in the new year. The latest news is that now only BSTC students will be included in Level One of the REIT exam. Let us tell you that recently, thousands of students had raised a big movement from social media to the road, near the BSTC. After that the education department also churned at a high level in this regard. Also decided now. In fact, after the news of BEd students being included in Level-1 examination in REIT examination, BSTC candidates were angry about this. Therefore, he went on the Twitter campaign on this matter. The name of this Twitter campaign was ‘Exclude B.ed from Level 1 st_’.

Know what BST candidates had to say here

Let me tell you that a recent amendment was sent by the Education Department recently in the Reit exam. Under this, the candidates doing B.Ed. were also being decided to appear in the Level-1 examination of REIT. On the other hand, the candidates of BSTC had said that if the cadets with B.Ed will also sit in the Level-1 examination, then they will suffer. Also as the competition increases, the candidates of BEd will get more benefit in REIT. In such a situation, he was requesting the government to keep out the B.Ed candidates from the Level-1 examination. The candidates of BSTC said that we had the only option of Level-1, through which we appeal in competition. At the same time, the candidates doing B.Ed. will be able to give exam in both Level-1 and 2 category.

Why this decision has been taken

Let us tell you that this decision has been taken in the report sent by the Education Department Committee for amendment. In this regard, the Department of Education says that this amendment has been taken on the basis of the decision of the National Council for Teacher Education (NSTE). Under this, this time, BEd degree holders will also be able to take Level One examination. Earlier, only BSTC students appeared in the level-one examination. It is worth mentioning that the REIT recruitment exam is on the basis of two stage level-1 and 2.