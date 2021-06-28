As part of the next update of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a new outfit list for the three different Mii has been revealed. This time we have four aspects that expand the list of collaborations with different series in a great way.

Each of these suits It is priced at $ 0.75 and will be available with the next update on June 29. This is the list of the new Mii suits:

-Lloyd (Tales of Symphonia)

-Dragonborn (Skyrim)

-Dante (DMC)

-Shantae

Similar to Cuphead’s Mii costume, Shantae will offer us a special song that can only be obtained by purchasing this costume. Remember, each skin is priced at $ 0.75. Along with this information it has been revealed that Min Min’s Amiibo is already in production, and will be available until 2022.

Via: Nintendo