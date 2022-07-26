England.- Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this Tuesday at the training center of the Man Utd just over two weeks since the team started its preseason, it has even missed the tour of Asia and Oceania. But the player’s arrival does not seem to be to join the club, quite the opposite, he would be looking for the possibility of reaching an agreement to be able to leave the red team to go to another club with Champions League aspirations.

Very early this day the striker arrived in his Rolls-Royce accompanied by his agent jorge mendes and one more person and implies that he is ready to start a negotiation with him present and it is necessary to remember that this is the first time he has appeared with the team since the end of last season in the Premier League, he did not start preseason for a personal matter.

According to details from the English media, they will have a meeting with the new Technical Director, Erik Ten Hag to find out what can be done for the player. Manchester United has no interest in selling him, so they hope that he fulfills the one-year contract that is still in force. CR7 has made it clear that the “prizes” for which the team competes this season are not enough for him, so he hopes to find a better club than if he had them.

It has also been revealed that alex ferguson he came to the meeting so there could be some involvement of him in the conversation for or against the player who once debuted him at Manchester United. For now the player has not given more to talk about, only that he wants to go out to a new team, names have been handled but none concrete, and it is possible that after this meeting his future will be known.

As of today, according to the Transfermarkt portal, Cristiano Ronaldo at 37 years of age has a market value of just over 30 million euros, a very low figure considering that he was once one of the best in that item. His downfall began when he left Juventus where he competed but couldn’t do much with the Italian team.