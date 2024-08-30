Since the start of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXit had been mentioned that the games of Chivas were going to be broadcast on the platform Amazon Primeafter breaking his multi-year relationship with TelevisaHowever, until now that has not become a reality because the Flock’s meetings have been broadcast from Chivas TV.
After this news, there was still hope that Guadalajara’s home games could be seen online. Amazonwithout that happening, but, according to the portal Halftimethis Saturday you will finally be able to see the first clash of the red and whites on the pay platform, which will be against Braves of Juarez in it Akron Stadiumfor Matchday 6.
And although the agreement between the two has not yet been made official, Amazon Prime and Chivasthe platform already included the meeting module, and unlike other matches it has the legend ‘Included with Prime’which had not happened until now, placing the broadcast time starting at 4:30 p.m., this Saturday, August 31. It should be noted that the previous duels had been available in Prime Videobut an additional subscription of 99 pesos per month for the service itself was required.
It was in the month of July when there was talk about the agreement that the red and white institution had with Amazon for the streaming service, but in the end, nothing ended up being closed because they were still detailing some issues with Televisawhich helped them avoid a million-dollar fine for negotiating with a current contract, finally reaching a peaceful solution, as indicated Halftime. Either way, sooner or later the official announcement will come that Amazon Prime Video will be the home of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara from this Opening 2024.
