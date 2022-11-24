At BMW it has been a party for almost a whole year. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the M division, and the ultimate cutthroat (in the best sense of the word) is the BMW 3.0 CSL – a nameplate that also happens to be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. For the occasion, they give this new Batmobile (as the old one is also called) the most powerful six-cylinder of the brand (for a road car) ever.

The new BMW 3.0 CSL is a heavily converted BMW M4. The nose gets large, but more subtle kidneys and the front bumper is reminiscent of the Hommage R from a few years ago (which again resembled the CSL of yesteryear). The wide rear wheel arches scream Batmobile, just like the rear wing. Of course, the M colors should not be missing.

Fortunately for BMW, they didn’t have to build a completely new engine to live up to the BMW 3.0 CSL name. In this special car is the well-known 3.0-liter six-in-line, but in this case it has 560 hp and 550 Nm. According to BMW, the new CSL has “a strong connection to motorsport and the BMW M4 GT3.” That GT3 racer has 600 horsepower.

The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and all power is sent to the rear wheels. An active differential (which can be locked 100 percent) ensures that the new 3.0 CSL allows you to ‘maneuver through corners with controlled drifts’. In other words, put your foot down, steer where you want to go and smoke your rear tires neatly.

The weight of the BMW 3.0 CSL

Where the old CSL used aluminum and very thin sheet metal, BMW goes for CFRP with the new CSL, i.e. plastic reinforced with carbon fibre. Almost all sheet metal is made of CFRP. There is also enough naked carbon fiber visible, for example in the side skirts and the diffuser. These carbon fiber particles are made by hand.

The development of this BMW 3.0 CSL took 200 hours in the wind tunnel. 30 technicians tinker with each copy for no less than three months. Production consists of eight steps that can take up to ten days each.

They will build an appropriate fifty units in total. On the dashboard you can see which of the fifty you have. Prices for the new BMW 3.0 CSL are not yet known, but assume a considerable amount for such a limited BMW.