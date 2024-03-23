Positive signs

It took a while, but finally too Marco Bezzecchi, third place last year in MotoGP, he returned to occupy the positions that were suitable for him. After an uphill start to 2024, with evident difficulties in adapting to the GP23 both in the pre-season tests and in the first weekend in Qatar, now in Portimao the representative of the VR46 team appears to have returned close to its usual level. In qualifying the Rimini native obtained the sixth best timeproducing encouraging signs both from a Sprint perspective and in view of tomorrow's 'long race'.

Bezzecchi's words

“I'm happy – declared Bezzecchi – the second row is always the minimum objective in every GP. We have made a big step forward since Qatar, I really have to thank the team, they did a great job. I'm satisfied even though we still have a lot to do: I have more feeling when entering corners and I can make the bike turn better, but we can still improve. The pace isn't bad eitherin the last free practice session the sensations were good“.