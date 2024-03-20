When you drive behind an old Audi A6, you can easily figure out what kind of engine is under the hood of the vehicle in front. Thanks to the type designation on the trunk lid, you know which meat you have in store. Nowadays you have to have a book with all the type designations to find out which engine belongs to which number. That is now a thing of the past.

In 2017, Audi introduced new names for the engines. For example, the A3 with a 115 hp 1.0-liter three-cylinder is suddenly called Audi A3 30 TFSI. The A6 suddenly no longer had 3.0 TDI on the back, but 50 TDI. Nicely confusing. Audi received a lot of comments about this, but now the brand from Ingolstadt is returning to the designations.

Simplicity is now paramount at Audi

Florian Hausser is the boss of the sales and product marketing department of electric Audis. He docks AutoExpress shows that Audi wants to make the type designations simpler for customers. Not only are all option packages being thinned out, the engine range is also being given a diet. The new type designations will already come into effect with the just-revealed Audi Q6. What remains of the old names is the Quattro designation for four-wheel drive Audis. Good thing, too.

The faster Q6 gets an S in front of its model name. If you drive a regular Q6 with a more powerful engine, Audi will stick something like 'performance' after the name. The strange thing is that the Audi CEO himself does not know this yet. The strange markings are also disappearing on cars with a combustion engine, so say goodbye if you still see one. And let's hope they just keep RS for anything ridiculously fast.