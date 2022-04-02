The Noale home wins the first pole start of the premier class four-stroke era. The Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Luca Marini have been beaten. Bastianini and Bagnaia were out of Q2

– termas de rio hondo (Argentina)

Finally Aprilia, finally Noale makes the big voice in MotoGP. The first pole position in the era of the four-stroke premier class signed today at Termas de Rio Hondo by Aleix Espargaro is certainly historic. The Spaniard in 1’37 “668 crowned a day that from the first free practice in the morning had shown a very comfortable bike on this track. Even Maverick Vinales, at the end of fifth, in fact often alternated in the lead with his teammate , which, however, was more insightful until the end, burning Jorge Martin’s Ducati by 151 thousandths.The Italian party is completed by the front row of Luca Marini, third at 4 tenths. See also Millionaires, without Álvaro Montero, have a powerful challenge against the DIM

official ducati at peak – So Aprilia celebrates this first MotoGP pole, while the other Italian one, the red one, cannot smile in the same way. In fact, only Jack Miller had access to Q2, but the Australian was practically ousted immediately from the fight for pole by slipping into turn 1. Millera will start 11th, but even worse went to his teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who remained out of Q2 like the world leader Enea Bastianini: for them a lackluster Saturday. Fifteenth Franco Morbidelli, 17th Bezzecchi.

pol saves hrc – Fourth time for the official Honda of Pole Espargaro, who managed to qualify from Q1 and in the end saved the HRC day a bit. World champion Fabio Quartararo finished sixth ahead of the two Suzuki riders of Alex Rins and Joan Mir. Ninth time for Joan Zarco. Tomorrow at 20 Italian the start of the GP.