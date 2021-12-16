The Netherlands will once again have a government that will govern. The fact that four parties have finally succeeded in presenting a coalition agreement – ​​273 days after the elections, even eleven months after the fall of the Rutte III cabinet – is in itself to be applauded. The political rudderlessness in The Hague has lasted far too long. Major issues, such as nitrogen, housing, or the future of the agricultural sector, urgently require far-reaching policy choices. At least as bad: the deadlock of the past year has greatly diminished confidence in politics. If citizens can expect one thing from The Hague, it is that there is governance.

This is the daily commentary of NRC. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors, selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments NRC shows where it stands for. Comments offer the reader a handle, an angle, they are ‘first aid’ for the news of the day.

The coalition agreement that VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie presented on Wednesday is not an agreement in which a clear vision can be discovered. There is no overarching view of man or society. It is a package of measures, a list of decisions, presented without any frills. This is no time for big words. But a direction, a vista, would have been welcome.

If the coalition agreement makes anything clear, it is that the relations in Rutte IV will be different than in Rutte III. D66, which won strongly in the elections, managed to influence the agreement on important themes. Substantial expenditure in the field of nitrogen and climate policy and education shows this. The agreement breathes a more progressive spirit than that of the now caretaker cabinet.

There is a lot of money, so the parties did not have to make some difficult choices. The billions for climate, childcare, minimum wage or housing suggest as if nothing is too crazy for Rutte IV. Yet it is an agreement with many caveats, ifs and buts. The basic grant will return, as a large majority of the House of Representatives wants. But only in 2023, and it has to be “doable” and “enforceable”. The intended abolition of the indexation system is suddenly an ‘ambition’. And when it comes to the necessary compensation from affected parents, the coalition buys time: it can only be completed in 2023 at the earliest. Everything has to be done “carefully”. This issue touches on a sore point. The crisis of confidence between citizens and government revolves largely around the Allowances affair. The Rutte III cabinet fell in January after a very critical report. The government had for years treated and hunted tens of thousands of citizens as fraudsters. Carefulness can also require haste.

The text of the coalition agreement and statements by the four party leaders show that the main ambition is to restore confidence. That’s necessary. A year of political stagnation has sharply reduced confidence in politics. The handling of the Allowances affair and gas extraction in Groningen and the crisis about the ‘function elsewhere’ memorandum have one thing in common: The Hague has seriously violated trust in a year. A new government must make it clear that it wants to repair this damage. That is not easy: it will have to be with the same captains as those of the Rutte III period.

The coalition will therefore have to do more than show humility, as was clearly the tone during the presentation. If a new cabinet wants to regain public confidence, it will have to clean up the mess of the Allowances affair energetically. The fact that the crisis of confidence formed the common thread in the coalition agreement raises expectations. Now is the time for policy.

