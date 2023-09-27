The Frenchman was one of the best on the pitch. He only missed two passes and made 8 positive long balls: “The night I dreamed of”

Francesco Pietrella

Adli took up residence in midfield and enjoyed decorating the house in his own way: balls everywhere. On the shelves, on the floor, next to the TV: out of 71 balls played, he only missed a couple. 97% of passes were successful. Promoted. “I dreamed of an evening like this. Today I proved who I am. For Milan I can also play as a full-back, I don’t care.”

the ascent — Adli has returned to see the stars again after a dark journey. There wasn’t even some sort of Virgil next to him. The Frenchman walked the road alone, with his head held high, dribbling past exclusions and benches with a smile. In mid-July he began to glimpse a small light at the end of the street. Pioli took him aside and held out his hand: “I need a director to work alongside Krunic, what do you think?”. Adli took it as a challenge. “I told Tomori I would stay.” And today he won. See also The continuity of Salvador Reyes in America would be in doubt

ball between your feet — His last match as a starter dates back to almost a year ago, on 16 October 2022 against Verona, an hour on the pitch as an attacking midfielder before spending three months on the bench: 7 minutes in Florence, 19 in La Spezia. Stop. Today, 350 days later, he took Milan on his shoulders like an Atlas of the world. He kept the strings of the game and the ball at his feet. Most of all: 13% of effective time. None of the Cagliari players exceeded 4%. Manifesto of how the Frenchman learned in silence and stole the secrets of the trade. Pioli applauds: “I am very happy with how he played, he always reviewed the performances of his teammates who played in that role. He has been training well since the beginning of the retreat.”

enthusiasm — The Milan fans were waiting for nothing else. Just take a look on social media: there are those who write “finally”, those who claim to have always been on his bandwagon and those who leverage his “Milanism”, built month after month. In May he organized a dinner at his house, inviting the whole team, including Pioli, while at the start of the training camp he received encouragement from his teammates. Leao wrote to him “show who you are”, and Adli succeeded with personality and courage. Two business cards often flaunted. When he was a kid he tiptoed into his first coach’s office. He told him he would like to sleep inside the stadium. He shook his head, but Yacine was already in love with the ball. Against Cagliari he made 8 positive long balls, more than anyone else, and also recovered three balls. The only flaw is the lack of tackle on the occasion of Luvumbo’s goal. A lightness to work on. That leaves 81 touches in 58 minutes and a nice verticalization for Reijnders in the first half. In a word: music. His great passion after football. Adli has played the piano and studied Mozart since he was a child. From today in Milanello you can listen to symphony number 7. See also WEC | Ferrari closes the GTE era as Regina: "10 years at the top"