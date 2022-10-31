Given the bins of virtual excrement that the collective internet threw over the grille of the new BMW M3 and M4, we had actually expected much more cosmetic interventions. Vorsteiner already made an attempt with some inserts, but ADRO has now completely redesigned the front bumper with a smaller and wider kidney grille.

Below we play ‘spot the differences’ with the front of the standard M4 (left) and the M4 ADRO (right). Looks a lot different already, doesn’t it? In addition, they give the M3 and M4 new side skirts, a diffuser and a rear wing.

“We had a specific goal and that was to replace all the wrong foundations of the front with a front that the M4 deserves,” says ADRO design chief Davis Lee. “From a designer’s perspective, they made fundamental mistakes on the front end of the last generation M3/M4. We saw an opportunity to solve this.’

The additional parts are made of carbon fiber or plastic. Despite the adjustments, all standard sensors and cameras can remain in place. For the new look at the front I am $4,300 – $3,500 for the bumper, $800 for the splitter. The prices in euros are about the same, but then you have to add customs clearance costs and shipping costs.