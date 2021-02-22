The criticism of the change of coach at Chelsea FC was great. The expulsion of club legend Frank Lampard was a bitter blow for many fans. In the first real crisis of his tenure, he was exchanged for Thomas Tuchel. Suddenly things are back on track under the German coach. We have selected five reasons for you, why Chelsea are back on the road to success.
Under their predecessor Lampard, Chelsea mostly played in a 4-3-3 system. The players in midfield were rather loose eighth and never really in their roles. A Kai Havertz needs the position as a game designer. In the old arrangement this was never the case. With Thomas Tuchel, a new arrangement has been established. In the meantime, the 3-4-2-1 has established itself with slight variations. For the opponents, the team of the Blues is more difficult to calculate and they can act more dynamically. Given the large number of good midfielders, an important step that strengthens the center, allows more possession and lets the team be creative. In addition, Timo Werner can use his speed perfectly. He is usually placed behind the front and can then push forward into the gaps of the defensive at speed.
Timo Werner and Antonio Rüdiger in particular have benefited from the coaching change. Timo Werner is back and played for at least 75 minutes apart from one game. Four times it was over the full distance. In five games he gave three assists and scored his fifth goal of the season. The criticism on the island has recently grown stronger because the striker simply did not hit the goal. Now he’s one of the faces of the boom. It is similar with Antonio Rüdiger. Actually, the German international was as good as gone. Barca and Liverpool are said to have had a keen interest in him. He decided to stay. A brave step that has paid off. Meanwhile he is an undisputed regular player and helps with his experience.
Thomas Tuchel polarizes. That was already the case with his stations in Mainz, Dortmund and Paris. Not everyone likes him, but the tactical fox doesn’t want that either. For him, only success counts. Everything else is secondary. In Paris he showed how well he can deal with mega stars. At Chelsea, he doesn’t really care what name is on the shirt, to say the least. He changed Callum Hudson-Odoi in the league game against Southampton after his substitution at halftime after 31 minutes. He was “not in the form (…) to help.” A clear announcement that has it all. But Tuchel makes it clear what it is about him. He recently made a statement that perfectly reflected his attitude. “My job is to win games, not put a few expensive players together.”
It took a long time for young players to finally break through at Chelsea. For many years the team has seemed more like stars who only came for the money. It felt like guys like Lampard, Terry, Drogba or Cech didn’t exist any more. But now the young wild ones have emerged from the youth and put the fans in ecstasy. Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi are just three examples. You are the next generation of Chelsea FC. They carry the club in their hearts and simply give everything for it on the pitch. This is exactly what the fans want to see from their team. Gone are the days of static defensive football. Now come the untamable.
We were just on the celebrated offensive, but we shouldn’t forget that the back team also put in a terrific performance. In the six league games under Thomas Tuchel there were only two goals conceded. Goalkeepers Mendy and Kepa played four times to zero. A strong quota. Despite only three nominal defenders, the defense is very stable. If outside player Marcos Alonso joins the defensive network while defending, it becomes a back four. The team is very flexible in the game and can call up to two additional defenders to the back when the opponent is under pressure. This makes life difficult for every opponent.